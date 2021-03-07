WARBLOW - Randall L.
Age 63, of North Tonawanda, March 5, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Randall was born October 10, 1957 and was a 1975 graduate of North Tonawanda High School. He was a baptized and confirmed member of Redeemer Luther Church. He was a board member of the Historical Society of N. German Settlements in WNY and a well informed Docent at the History Museum in Bergholz . Beloved father of Jason Warblow, Nicholas (Alicia) Warblow, and Derek Warblow. Grandfather of Liam and Lydia. Son of Marilyn (nee Jagow) Warblow and the late Milton L. Warblow. Stepson of the late Robert D. Winter. Brother of Marci (Pat) Siezega, Ross Warblow, Daniel (Kassalin) Warblow, Matthew (Elisabeth) Winter. Step-brother of Ronald (Joan) and Richard (Peggy) Winter, Step-sister Robin (Ray) Jasper. Brother-in-law Jared Siezega. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home Inc. 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda, on Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. Because of current Covid restrictions funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or the German History Museum, 2549 Niagara Rd, Falls, NY 14304-2020. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.