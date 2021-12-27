DUERINGER - Rande J.

Of Derby, NY, entered into rest December 26, 2021, Age 70. Loving husband of Debra A. (Dukat) Dueringer; dearest father of Jill (Robert) DeSantis, Stacey (David) Herring, Lindsay and Matthew (Brianne) Dueringer; grandfather of Anthony, Braedon, Maximus, Olivia and Isabel. Family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM, at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY. Funeral Services will be held privately. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 27, 2021.