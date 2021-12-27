BREM - Randolph "Randy"
After a brief illness December 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Penny (nee Anderson); dear father of Jessica; brother of Nancy; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, 3-7 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will take place Thursday at 11 AM. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Randy was employed by Speed Global Services. In lieu of flowers, donations to the United Way appreciated. Please share memories and online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 27, 2021.