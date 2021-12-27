Menu
Randolph "Randy" BREM
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
BREM - Randolph "Randy"
After a brief illness December 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Penny (nee Anderson); dear father of Jessica; brother of Nancy; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, 3-7 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will take place Thursday at 11 AM. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Randy was employed by Speed Global Services. In lieu of flowers, donations to the United Way appreciated. Please share memories and online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Dec
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
Rest in peace brother, we all are going to miss you.
Derrick Farmer
December 31, 2021
RIP Randy, you were a really nice guy.
William webster
December 27, 2021
