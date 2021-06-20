Neff - Randy Of Brooklyn, NY, passed away suddenly on May 23rd at the age of 60. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Doris Neff and brother Richard Neff; survived by his brother Frank Neff Jr., sisters Tina (Tony) Pantano and Kim (Ron) Durshordwe; loving uncle of Anthony and Joseph Pantano, Joshua and Ryan Needham, Marisella and Frank Neff. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
I learned of Randy´s passing months after the fact. I was completely devastated. Randy and I were very close during the years we sang with Judith Clurman. I loved his sense of the absurd and we were always laughing.
Unfortunately we drifted apart for no specific reason. I am so sad and shocked that he is gone. I still cry about it. Friends and family lost a special person. I hope he did not suffer. Randy, you will always be in my thoughts. Rest In Peace.