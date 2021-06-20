I learned of Randy´s passing months after the fact. I was completely devastated. Randy and I were very close during the years we sang with Judith Clurman. I loved his sense of the absurd and we were always laughing. Unfortunately we drifted apart for no specific reason. I am so sad and shocked that he is gone. I still cry about it. Friends and family lost a special person. I hope he did not suffer. Randy, you will always be in my thoughts. Rest In Peace.

Joan Rogers Friend January 5, 2022