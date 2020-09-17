WINZIG - Raphael E.
September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jane L. Winzig; dearest father of Paul (Evelyn), Peter (Kathy) and Steven (Sarah) Winzig; grandfather of Scott, John, Todd (Samantha), Gregory and Jesse; great-grandfather of River and Jack Winzig. The family will be present on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 3 PM to 7 PM, at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., at Bailey, Amherst. A Funeral Service will be held privately by the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2020.