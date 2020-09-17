Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raphael E. WINZIG
WINZIG - Raphael E.
September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jane L. Winzig; dearest father of Paul (Evelyn), Peter (Kathy) and Steven (Sarah) Winzig; grandfather of Scott, John, Todd (Samantha), Gregory and Jesse; great-grandfather of River and Jack Winzig. The family will be present on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 3 PM to 7 PM, at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., at Bailey, Amherst. A Funeral Service will be held privately by the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John E Roberts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.