KING - Rashaun Nicole
February 3, 1973 - October 19, 2020, of Buffalo, NY, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Erie County Medical Center. She was born on February 3, 1973 in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Crystal Peoples- Stokes and Lewis A. King Jr; a loving and devoted mother of Kaleb M. King. Rashaun a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and Medaille College, worked as a Medicaid Reform Specialist for Erie County Medicaid Division. Rashaun, a humble giver with a beautiful spirit. In her spare time, she loved to bake, write and sing. Friends are welcome to a walk- through visitation on Friday, October 23, 2020, 4-6 PM, at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St, Buffalo NY. A Private Family Service will follow. State guidelines will be followed, where masks and social distancing are required. Condolences may be offered at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 716-834-0324. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the Kidney Foundation of WNY, online at www.kfwny.org
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.