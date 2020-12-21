Menu
Raymond BECK
1936 - 2020
Riles & Woolley Funeral Home
BECK - Raymond
Age 84, of Zephyrhills, FL and Irving, NY, died Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at Advent Health, Dade City, FL after a long valiant battle with cancer. He was born in Buffalo on October 3, 1936. Raymond served in the Army National Guard, worked for his father, the former Ed Beck's Painting & Decorating of Cheektowaga and worked as an Optical Technician for the former Leica Instruments of Lancaster for 36 years, retiring in 1997. He was son of the late Edward and Mary (Hilton) Beck, Sr.; husband of Edith (Bradigan) Beck of Zephryhills, FL and Irving; father of Janet Clark, of Perrysburg, Nannette (Robert Martin) Pollard, of Newfield, NY, Andrew (Anne) Wilmot, of Forestville, the late Shawn Wilmot; father-in-law of Melinda Wilmot of Dunkirk and brother of Harold Beck, of Spring Hill, FL, and Edward (Patricia) Beck, Jr., of Hamburg. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when the Covid restrictions are removed. For more information go to www.rilesandwoolleyfuneralhome.com


Riles & Woolley Funeral Home
Rest in peace cuz.
Al Anibali
August 25, 2021
