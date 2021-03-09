Menu
Raymond J. BOOTH
Of Williamsville, NY, entered eternal life on March 6, 2021 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of 67 years to the late Laura N. (nee See) Booth; loving father of Gail (Garry) Ryan, Darlene (Benjamin) Hartloff and Michael (Michelle) Booth; treasured grandfather of Scott (Toni), Shannon (Keith), Robin, Rose, Colette, Ben and Dean; proud great-grandfather of Victor, Ryan and Grace; Ray was predeceased by one sister and five brothers; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ray enjoyed life to the fullest and was first and foremost a loving and devoted family man. He thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening as well as traveling with Laura in his retirement years. He was also an avid Buffalo sports fan following the Bills and Sabres. Ray served in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict and after receiving his Honorable Discharge soon became an active member of the American Legion Post #1672 where he served as past Commander. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Funeral Services will be on Thursday at 11 AM via Live Streaming ONLY at https://my.gather.app/remember/raymond-booth. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Raymond's memory to Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Visit Raymond's Tribute and Memorial page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My favorite uncle. God bless
Cheryl A Watkins
Family
March 3, 2022
Rest in peace Uncle Ray. I loved you very much. God Bless love Cheryl
Cheryl Watkins
Family
June 18, 2021
So sorry about your Dad but we were happy he was able to stay with you all. Thank you for telling us about the live streaming. We really enjoyed the pictures about his lifetime. Love, Allan & Mary
Allan Booth
March 11, 2021
