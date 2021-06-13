Brogan - Raymond J.
Of West Seneca, NY. Passed away after a long battle, June 10, 2021. Beloved husband of 60 beautiful years to Joanne (nee Pieprzny); loving father of Raymond (Kathleen), Jeffrey (Karen) and Gregory; cherished grandfather of Kevin and Rachel; survived by nieces and nephews. Ray was a proud Army Veteran and was a member of the 101st Airborne Division. He was employed with UPS and had a 17 year safe driving record. He went on to be a terminal manager and ended his career at Laidlaw Transit as a safety supervisor. He loved the outdoors and served as a Scoutmaster for Troop 670 for many years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 19th at 11 AM at Queen of Heaven RCC, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.