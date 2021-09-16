BRUNN - Raymond
Of Sloan, entered into rest on September 14, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones. Beloved husband of Catherine A. Brunn (nee Kramer) and the late Karen A. Brunn (nee Walter); devoted father of Sherri (Joseph) Marranca, William J. (Dana) Brunn, Sr., and the late James M. Brunn; step-father of Nick (Kellie) Schrechngost; cherished grandfather of Kayla, Jacob, Joseph, Nina, Madison, Samuel, William Jr., Haley, Cody, and Mandy; adored great-grandfather of Daymian and Chase; loving son of the late Raymond and Irene Brunn; dear brother of Donald J. (Sue) Brunn Sr. and the late Arthur Brunn; he will be dearly missed by his fur-babies Lilly and Charlie; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8PM, where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 11:00 o'clock followed by a Funeral Service in Winchester Community Church, 909 Harlem Road, West Seneca, NY 14224 at 12 noon. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Raymond was a proud US Navy Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2021.