BRUNN - RaymondOf Sloan, entered into rest on September 14, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones. Beloved husband of Catherine A. Brunn (nee Kramer) and the late Karen A. Brunn (nee Walter); devoted father of Sherri (Joseph) Marranca, William J. (Dana) Brunn, Sr., and the late James M. Brunn; step-father of Nick (Kellie) Schrechngost; cherished grandfather of Kayla, Jacob, Joseph, Nina, Madison, Samuel, William Jr., Haley, Cody, and Mandy; adored great-grandfather of Daymian and Chase; loving son of the late Raymond and Irene Brunn; dear brother of Donald J. (Sue) Brunn Sr. and the late Arthur Brunn; he will be dearly missed by his fur-babies Lilly and Charlie; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8PM, where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 11:00 o'clock followed by a Funeral Service in Winchester Community Church, 909 Harlem Road, West Seneca, NY 14224 at 12 noon. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Raymond was a proud US Navy Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association .