BUCKLAND - Raymond L., Jr.
Of Varysburg, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the age of 94. His beloved wife Leona George, whom he married on November 29, 1947, passed away September 15, 2009. He is survived by his brother, Lee (Nancy) Buckland of Belleview, FL; children, Judith (William) Calmes of Varysburg and Gerald (Carol) Buckland of Strykersville; grandchildren, Mark Calmes, Katherine (Peter) Chmura, Adam Calmes, Rachel (Corey) Herman, Bridget (Christopher) Stiles, Ashley Buckland, Matthew Buckland and Hilary (Thomas) Page; also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and dear friend, Pat Spahn; predeceased by his sisters, Irene Billings, Virginia Carter and Betty Wilcox. Visitation Tuesday, September 7th, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Ray was a US Army veteran, who served in the Pacific Theater of Operations in the 24th Quarter-Master company in Japan from 1945-46. He was also a member of the IBEW National for 72 years. Memorials may be made to Harris Corners Fire Department or Homecare & Hospice. Condolences and Directions found at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.