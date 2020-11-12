HEISER - Raymond C.
Of Tonawanda entered into rest November 10, 2020; Beloved husband of the late Joan C. (nee Silverman) Heiser; devoted father of Sheryl (Guy) Zee and Pamela (Peter) Stawasz; cherished grandfather of Krista (Benjamin) Rappa and Nathan Stawasz; fond great-grandfather of Hadley and Holden Rappa; loving son of the late Albert and Anna Heiser; special friend of Ken (Sandra) Campbell, Bill and Julie Campbell; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan, on Sunday, from 1-4 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow Entombment Acacia Park Cemetery. Ray was a United States Army Veteran. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 12, 2020.