STONE - Raymond C. II
It is with great sadness and a deep sense of loss that we announce the passing of our beloved Ray who passed away on September 12, 2020. Ray was the light in many peoples lives. His sense of family was paramount, and his love for his mother was at the forefront of this sentiment. Devoted son, loving partner, selfless friend. Ray had a smile for everyone he met, and an unquenchable optimism in his approach to life. Always willing to help others, he loved people and spread his love and sincerity to all those he surrounded himself with. Whether it was sports, music, good food and drink with friends and loved ones, Ray always brought a sense of cheer and enthusiasm to whatever he did. He tended to place others needs ahead of his own and took great joy in being there for his friends and family. Ray had a strong sense of community and was always supporting local endeavors, ranging from friends to local events and restaurants, taking great pride in being a Buffalonian. He was a devoted fan of local sports, and loved the Buffalo Bills. Ray's pursuits were broad, and he threw himself into whatever he did wholeheartedly and without reservation. Graduating from the GOW School in 2001, Ray was an avid lacrosse and soccer player, as well as NYS karate champion for several years. Music played a key part in his life, and he loved going to concerts and live events. He had a fondness and deep sense of compassion for animals, particularly rescues. For those of us left in the wake of his passing, raise absence, leaves not just sadness, but a great appreciation of one of the worlds truly selfless and loving people. His memory will live on through us and his example is an inspiration to us all. He will be sorely missed. Ray, you were truly one of the "good ones," we are all blessed to have been in your life. We are grateful for the love and joy you shared with all of us. Rest easy. Preceded in death by Father R. Courtney Stone, Grandparents Franz T. and Katherine Stone, Frederick and Mary Seifert, Uncle Dick Seifert. Survived by his Mother Candace M. Hegler, Dad Troy Hegler, Fiancee Victoria Grandits, Aunt Donna Seifert, Siblings Jennifer, Johnathan and Harold, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his loyal companion Kiera. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, contributions on Ray's behalf can be made to the Humane Society, humanesociety.org
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.