Vanni - Raymond Carmen (CSM Ret.)

Age 94, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Courtland Terrace, Gastonia, NC. He was born to the late Romeo and Florence Vanni in North Collins, NY, on May 18, 1926. Beloved husband of Marian Vanni; dedicated father of Richard (Suzanne) Vanni and Susan (Robert) Haueise; cherished step-father of Kim (Ken) Wielgasz, Sheri Ortiz, and Connie (Ken) Rauch; cherished grandfather to Calle Vanni, Amy Vanni (late), Carrie(Eric) Popielski, and Alycia Haueise; beloved step-grandfather to Catherine Wielgasz, Carolyn Wielgasz, Kristen Wielgasz, Nickolas Rauch and Meghan Rauch; and great-grandfather of Joshua Haueise, Mychajlo, Anya Deneka and Madison Popielski. Raymond served in the Armed forces from 1944-1994. He loved to collect military and other vehicles, and has participated in many parades and celebrations over the years displaying his vehicles. His favorite quote was always "I am the luckiest man alive"... Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Mount Holly, NC and North Collins, NY. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Community Relief Organization of Mount Holly, NC.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.