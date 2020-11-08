Menu
Raymond E. MARZEC
MARZEC - Raymond E.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Laurena M. (nee Daniels) Marzec; devoted father of Scott (Mary nee Stratton) Marzec; cherished grandfather of Scott Marzec (Amber Cothard) and Daniel Marzec; loving son of the late Paul and Stella Marzec. Private Service. Raymond was a US Navy veteran. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
