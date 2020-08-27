BINGEMAN - Raymond F.
August 25, 2020, at the age of 105; beloved husband of 67 years to the late Virginia G. (nee Gregoire) Bingeman; dearest father of Michael, Jim (Marsha), Gary, the late Kurt Bingeman and the late Leslie Ernst; devoted grandfather of Dawn Bingeman, Michele (Jason) Martin, Edwin III and Erin (Scott) Deming; great-grandfather of Savannah and Edwin IV Ernst, Ethan, Aurora and Sierra Martin, Kaylee and Scott Deming; brother of the late Ruth Critton and Albert Bingeman. The family will be present Friday from 3-6 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street (near Harris Hill) where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.