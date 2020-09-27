KREMPA - Raymond F.
June 27, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Joan (Rodems) for 65 years; loving father of Gary, Cheryl (Jim) Cudney, Joseph (Susana) and John (Kimberly) Krempa; No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered from Sacred Heart RC Church, Bowmansville, Saturday, October 3rd, 10 AM. Please share online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
. To view the Mass live-streamed please visit at: https://prometheus.live/event/raymond-krempa-mass-of-christian-burial/