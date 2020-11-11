PALMOWSKI - Raymond F., Jr.
November 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Natalie R. (nee Szczukowski) and late Raymond F. Palmowski, Sr.; devoted brother of Ronald S. (Christine), Mark L. (late Dianne), Gary M. (Joyce) and the late Brian J. Palmowski; cherished uncle of Brenda, Jeffrey, Lindsay, Craig, David Palmowski, Carol Benshing and great uncle of Genna Pieri; also survived by aunts and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Parish (1085 Englewood Ave., in Kenmore) Saturday, at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Please share your online condolences at www.Pietszak.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.