GOODRICH - Raymond M.
Of Orchard Park, NY, August 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda L. (Rieg) Goodrich; dearest father of the late Mark and Lisa Goodrich; stepfather of Michael (Maeva) Bowen and Leah A. Tipton; grandfather of Rose Elizabeth, Alexander and Nicholas; brother of the late Shirley Preshoot and Walter (Susan) Goodrich; also survived by nieces and nephews; former husband of Marcia Bannister. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Southtowns Christian Center, 6619 Southwestern Blvd., Lake View, NY, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Sowers Ministry. Mr. Goodrich was a US Air Force veteran, Vice President of EH Banck Construction, President of Golden Management, Full Gospel Businessman, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Prayer in Praise leader, Sowers Ministry, Elder of SCC, Frontier Hall of Fame for Athletes, Goodrich Men's Prayer Meeting at M&T Building, Advent Fuel and the Norman Group. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences with the family at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.