Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond M. GOODRICH
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
GOODRICH - Raymond M.
Of Orchard Park, NY, August 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda L. (Rieg) Goodrich; dearest father of the late Mark and Lisa Goodrich; stepfather of Michael (Maeva) Bowen and Leah A. Tipton; grandfather of Rose Elizabeth, Alexander and Nicholas; brother of the late Shirley Preshoot and Walter (Susan) Goodrich; also survived by nieces and nephews; former husband of Marcia Bannister. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Southtowns Christian Center, 6619 Southwestern Blvd., Lake View, NY, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Sowers Ministry. Mr. Goodrich was a US Air Force veteran, Vice President of EH Banck Construction, President of Golden Management, Full Gospel Businessman, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Prayer in Praise leader, Sowers Ministry, Elder of SCC, Frontier Hall of Fame for Athletes, Goodrich Men's Prayer Meeting at M&T Building, Advent Fuel and the Norman Group. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences with the family at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Southtowns Christian Center
6619 Southwestern Blvd, Lake View, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
First, please accept my sincere condolences to Ray's family. Ray and Linda used to pick me up when we had our Biblestudy. He had such a way of getting people to understand the word of God on whatever level they would be able to understand! You are home now, my friend! Rest in peace!
Nora Granger
September 13, 2021
ON BEHALF OF WOODLAWN CLASS OF 54, WE SEND OUR CONDOLENCES TO RAYS FAMILY. WE REMEMBER RAY AS A CLASSMATE AND FRIEND.
JEWELL REIFORD
School
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results