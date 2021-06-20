GOUJON - Raymond L.
June 15, 2021, age 94. Beloved husband of 53 years to the late Gabrielle M. (nee Guyot) Goujon; caring brother of Therese and Monique of France; loving uncle of Evelyne (Donald) Harris; great-uncle of Randy (Crystal) Harris and Richard Harris; great-great-uncle of Lilian, Annabelle, Daisy and Summer; dear cousin of Russell (Marcia) D'Alba; very good friend of Karen (Calvin) Caruso; also survived by many nieces and nephews in France. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.