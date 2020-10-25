Menu
Raymond J. HELMICKI
HELMICKI - Raymond J.
Of Lakeview, NY. Passed away October 19, 2020, at age 74; cherished husband of Sharon M. Helmicki; loving father of Raymond and Jeffrey; beloved brother of Christine Bluhm; loved by his nieces and nephews; predeceased by his parents Raymond and Gertrude Helmicki. Proud Vietnam veteran, U.S. Army, 552nd Military Police Company, member of VFW Post 1419 and American Legion Post 527. Memorial to be scheduled for a future date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials appreciated to Buffalo Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. FUNERAL HOME HAMBURG CHAPEL.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
