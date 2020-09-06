McMahon - Raymond J.
September 1, 2020. Loving husband of Judith (nee Fisher) McMahon; dearest father of Bradley and Steven McMahon; dear brother of Michael (Karen) and Jeffrey (Susan) McMahon. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Please share your condolences online at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.