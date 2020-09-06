Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymond J. MCMAHON
McMahon - Raymond J.
September 1, 2020. Loving husband of Judith (nee Fisher) McMahon; dearest father of Bradley and Steven McMahon; dear brother of Michael (Karen) and Jeffrey (Susan) McMahon. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Please share your condolences online at www.howefuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.