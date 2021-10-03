JONES - Raymond M.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest September 24, 2021. Dear brother of Clemmie Jane Williams, John Wright, Elaine Wright, Elisa Eno, Jacqueline Tadjiogueu, Billy Wright and the late Lela Barnes; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment St. Concordia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Raymond's name to Roswell Park. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2021.