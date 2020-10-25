Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymond K. "Butch" BROSKA
BROSKA - Raymond K. "Butch"
Suddenly, October 21, 2020, age 75; beloved husband of 48 years to Barbara J. (nee Piatek) Broska; devoted father of Amanda (Brent) Keller, Christopher (Laura), and Ashley (Bobby) Peper; loving grandfather of Avery, Dylan, Luke, and Lola; dear brother of Carl, Jerry (Sue), and Karen (late Dale) Kupfer; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Monday from 4-7 PM at the (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.). Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 11:00 AM to attend a Funeral Service celebrated at Nativity Lutheran Church, 970 E Main Street, East Aurora, NY 14052. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Ray was a United States Vietnam War Army Veteran, a retired Lineman with NYSEG and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, and playing golf. Please share memories and condolences on Ray's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Urban-Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.