BROSKA - Raymond K. "Butch"
Suddenly, October 21, 2020, age 75; beloved husband of 48 years to Barbara J. (nee Piatek) Broska; devoted father of Amanda (Brent) Keller, Christopher (Laura), and Ashley (Bobby) Peper; loving grandfather of Avery, Dylan, Luke, and Lola; dear brother of Carl, Jerry (Sue), and Karen (late Dale) Kupfer; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Monday from 4-7 PM at the (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.). Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 11:00 AM to attend a Funeral Service celebrated at Nativity Lutheran Church, 970 E Main Street, East Aurora, NY 14052. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Ray was a United States Vietnam War Army Veteran, a retired Lineman with NYSEG and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, and playing golf. Please share memories and condolences on Ray's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.