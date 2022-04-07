Menu
Raymond F. KRYSTOFIK
April 2, 2022, of West Seneca, formerly of Fredonia and Dewittville, loving father of Raymond (Debbie) Krystofik, Chris (Terri) Krystofik, cherished grandfather of three grandchildren Lauren (Andrew) Issa, Twins Lisa (Brendan) Nuessle, Lindsay (Adam) Penna, great grandchildren Francis, Louis, Lucy. Family will be present Thursday 4-7 PM at the R. Mackowiak Funeral Home, Inc., 56 E Doughty St., Dunkirk. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 AM in St. Joseph R.C. Church, Fredonia. Memorials may be made to Chautauqua Lake Partnership, PO Box 337, Bemus Point, NY 14712.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Richard Mackowiak Funeral Home
56 E Doughty St, Dunkirk, NY
Apr
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Fredonia, NY
