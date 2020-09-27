FALES - Raymond L.

September 24, 2020, of Buffalo, beloved partner of Judith Fales; father of Christopher (Tina) Fales; stepfather of Ron (Kim) Levine and Ari (the late Bill) Levine; grandfather of Logan Fales, Jake Levine, Rebecca Levine and Jordyn Levine. Ray was an Engineer and Economist. He was on the U.S. Olympic Luge Team in 1964 and loved cycling and skiing. He was a long-time volunteer at Habitat for Humanity. Ray donated his body to the Medical School at UB. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Habitat or the U.S. Olympics.





