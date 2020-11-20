TINCH - Raymond L.
Of South Wales, entered into rest on November 15, 2020. Former husband of late Elaine (nee Albrecht) Tinch; devoted father of Janice Louise (Late Charles) Trowbridge and Jonathan Alois Tinch; cherished grandfather of Lydia (Job) Fulton, Charles (Molly) Trowbridge and Isaac (Sandy) Trowbridge; adored great-grandfather of Seth and Allana Fulton, Quinn, Blair and James Trowbridge; loving son of the late Lester and Christine TInch; brother of late Caroline (Late Eric) Holt and late infant Warren Tinch; uncle of Warren, Randy, Geoffrey and Edward Holt. Visitation Sunday, November 22, from 12-2 PM and 4-6 PM, with a Remembrance Service to follow at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Interment at South Wales Cemetery, Monday at 11 AM. Raymond's family wishes to thank Jeanie, Rebekah and Jim from Yeshua Ministries who faithfully cared for him. Condolences and Directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 20, 2020.