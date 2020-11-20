Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymond L. TINCH
TINCH - Raymond L.
Of South Wales, entered into rest on November 15, 2020. Former husband of late Elaine (nee Albrecht) Tinch; devoted father of Janice Louise (Late Charles) Trowbridge and Jonathan Alois Tinch; cherished grandfather of Lydia (Job) Fulton, Charles (Molly) Trowbridge and Isaac (Sandy) Trowbridge; adored great-grandfather of Seth and Allana Fulton, Quinn, Blair and James Trowbridge; loving son of the late Lester and Christine TInch; brother of late Caroline (Late Eric) Holt and late infant Warren Tinch; uncle of Warren, Randy, Geoffrey and Edward Holt. Visitation Sunday, November 22, from 12-2 PM and 4-6 PM, with a Remembrance Service to follow at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Interment at South Wales Cemetery, Monday at 11 AM. Raymond's family wishes to thank Jeanie, Rebekah and Jim from Yeshua Ministries who faithfully cared for him. Condolences and Directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.