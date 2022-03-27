LEPORE - Raymond P.
March 24, 2022, beloved father of Christopher, Melissa and Matthew Lepore; dear brother of the late Richard J. (survived by Josephine) Lepore; also survived by his nephews Richard (K.C.) and Michael (Jennifer) Lepore and their families. Raymond was a retiree of Ford Motor Company, a founding member of the Old Cranks Car Club, who enjoyed celebrating Italian family traditions. The family will be present Thursday, March 31st, from 9 AM to 12 Noon at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue (near Sheridan Drive), where a Funeral Service will follow at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.