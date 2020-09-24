Menu
Raymond M. GRAY
GRAY - Raymond M. April 27, 2020. Beloved husband of almost 60 years to Josephine (nee Jiagielski); dear father of Kathy (Paul) Callahan, Kim (Mark) Mahoney and Rene (Bob) Mossman; loving grandfather of Kelly (Carmen) Parisi, Shawn (Lindsey) Callahan, Tommy (Kelly) Mahoney, Courtney Mahoney, Craig Callahan and Hannah Mossman; great-grandfather of Colt and Caleb; son of the late Thomas and Verna; brother of Carol (Sam) Lauricella and Marilyn (late Sam) Faraci; brother-in-law of Joan (late Stan) Mann and the late Ann (late George) Strychalski; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ray was former owner of Sparkle Lite Ceiling. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 26, 10 AM, at Our Lady Help of Christians.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
