Raymond J. MENTEL
MENTEL - Raymond J.
March 1, 2021, age 88, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Betty J. (nee Schwenk) Mentel and the late Alice R. (nee Zientara) Mentel; dearest father of the late Lawrence (Sharon) Mentel; dear grandfather of Melissa (Antonio) Mercado; step-father of Clinton (Darlene) Soemann, Deborah Parrott, Karen (Robert) Barrett and Tammy Soemann; dear step-grandfather of five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; son of the late Walter and Charlotte (nee Herko) Mentel; brother of the late Patricia (late Gerald) Kupkowski and the late Barbara (late James) Atkinson; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 6th at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., at 10 AM. Mr. Mentel served in the US Army and was a retiree of Feine & Sons. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle Church
950 Losson Rd., NY
I´m sorry for your loss. God bless you. I am Alice´s cousin. Her mom was my mom´s aunt.
Mary Ann Switkowski Cartner
March 4, 2021
Dear Betty, Ray and you were our church buddies and we have missed you both with the pandemic. Sorry to hear you lost your love. We will remember Ray in our thoughts and prayers.
Bette & Bob Szydlowski
March 4, 2021
