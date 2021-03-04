MENTEL - Raymond J.

March 1, 2021, age 88, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Betty J. (nee Schwenk) Mentel and the late Alice R. (nee Zientara) Mentel; dearest father of the late Lawrence (Sharon) Mentel; dear grandfather of Melissa (Antonio) Mercado; step-father of Clinton (Darlene) Soemann, Deborah Parrott, Karen (Robert) Barrett and Tammy Soemann; dear step-grandfather of five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; son of the late Walter and Charlotte (nee Herko) Mentel; brother of the late Patricia (late Gerald) Kupkowski and the late Barbara (late James) Atkinson; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 6th at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., at 10 AM. Mr. Mentel served in the US Army and was a retiree of Feine & Sons. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.