Raymond S. MIRANDA
MIRANDA - Raymond S.
February 25, 2021. Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Betty J. (nee Milius) Miranda; devoted father of Linda (Sam) Evans, Patti (Bill) Lawley and Raymond E. (Sally) Miranda; loving grandfather of Amanda, Molly, Miranda, William, Raymond Jr., Emma, Maggie, Connor, Sammy, Luke, Matthew, Jack, Ryan, Nicholas, Max and Benjamin; predeceased by three brothers and two sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), 65 Ridgewood Rd., Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NBIA Disorders Association (PLAN), 2082 Monaco Ct., El Cajon, CA 92019. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site)
65 Ridgewood Rd., Buffalo, NY
God bless you Ray may you rest in peace thank you for being such a kind neighbor you and Betty really enjoyed living next door to you beautiful children
Daniel Horrigan
March 3, 2021
Kevin & Petra Branigan
March 2, 2021
