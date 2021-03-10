To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Ray´s sense of humor and love of life will remain legendary. You are loved and will always be missed friend.
Moe Mullen
March 10, 2021
There hasn´t been a day since he left us that I haven´t thought about Ray at least once My heart still hurts. I pray for his soul to be at peace. Forever in my heart big brother Sending Love to Linda Patrick Marizin and Randy
Mary OConnor Wiser
March 10, 2021
I miss you big brother and think of you every day. You remain forever in my prayers
Brian O'Connor
March 10, 2021
My best friend for over 40 years we talked on the phone at least 1 or 2 times a month he will be missed by family and friends sorry for you´re loss !