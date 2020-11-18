Menu
Raymond R. TARNOWSKI
Tarnowski - Raymond R.
Of Lackawanna, NY, November 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Hoffman) Tarnowski; loving father of Mark, Brian, and Eric (Sarah) Tarnowski; cherished grandfather of Alexis (Mike), Ryan, Alex, and Emily; dearest brother of Mary Lou (Jack) Stahura, Leo (late Joanne) Tarnowski, Jack (Nancy) Tarnowski, and the late James (late Moira) Tarnowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday morning at 10AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Tarnowski was a Navy Veteran and a retired Lackawanna Firefighter and machinist. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.
