REBMANN - Raymond R.
Of Alden, NY, March 31, 2022. Husband of the late Mary Jane Rebmann; dear father of Raymond (Susan), Michael (Jawna), Daniel (Polly), Keith, Brian, Candy and the late Teresa (Mark) Hollfelder, James and Melissa Rebmann; son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth Rebmann; also survived by 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; brother of Geraldine (late George) Matre, Ann (Joseph) Morin, Nancy (James) Allegretto, Patricia Begiers and the late Donald (late Diane), Sandra Hinsken, Philip (Cathy Congdon) and Norman (Claire) Rebmann. Family will be present to receive friends at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Sunday, 4-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's R.C. Church, Alden, NY Monday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 2, 2022.