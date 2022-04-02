Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond R. REBMANN
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
REBMANN - Raymond R.
Of Alden, NY, March 31, 2022. Husband of the late Mary Jane Rebmann; dear father of Raymond (Susan), Michael (Jawna), Daniel (Polly), Keith, Brian, Candy and the late Teresa (Mark) Hollfelder, James and Melissa Rebmann; son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth Rebmann; also survived by 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; brother of Geraldine (late George) Matre, Ann (Joseph) Morin, Nancy (James) Allegretto, Patricia Begiers and the late Donald (late Diane), Sandra Hinsken, Philip (Cathy Congdon) and Norman (Claire) Rebmann. Family will be present to receive friends at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Sunday, 4-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's R.C. Church, Alden, NY Monday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Apr
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John's RC Church
Alden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss.
Diana Becker [Ferry]
Friend
April 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results