REINACHER - Raymond
Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 16, 2020; loving partner of Dolores Caruso; devoted father of Steven (Holly) Reinacher, Peter Reinacher and step-father of Debbie (Russ) Pirri, Vito Caruso, Anthony Caruso, Diane Caruso and Anna Marie (Ray) West; cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren; loving son of the late Thomas and Rose Reinacher; dear brother of Deborah Gillmor, Susan (late Carl Hance) Reinacher and the late Diane Mecca; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Raymond was a dedicated employee of Garrett Leather. No prior visitation. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel). Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.