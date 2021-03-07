I´m so sorry for the loss of Ray. He was a member of our Fire Dept. & was very well liked & he was a good Firefighter. I´m quite a bit older than Ray, & would tease him that he´s young enough to be my son, lol. We were all sad when Ray went back to NY, & now we are deeply saddened by his early departure from this world. Ray will be forever in our thoughts & prayers & we truly miss him. Anthony Ficarri Ind. Hose Co. #5 Presston Station #277

Anthony Ficarri March 8, 2021