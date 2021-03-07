Menu
Raymond F. ROSS IV
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
ROSS - Raymond F. Iv
Of East Aurora, entered into rest March 2, 2021. Loving son of Amy (nee Marowski) and Raymond F. Ross, III; cherished brother of Ashley Ross; dear grandson of Helen and the late Richard Marowski and the late Elaine and Raymond F. Ross, Jr.; best friend of Laura Hall; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. George RC Church, 74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls, Tuesday morning at 9:30 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Griffins Mills Cemetery. Pursuant to NYS Guidelines, occupancy limitations will be observed. Please wear face coverings. To share condolences, visit www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
9
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. George RC Church
74 Old Glenwood Rd, West Falls, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am very sad to hear of the passing of Ray. He was a great friend and firefighter here with me at Presston VFD. My condolences to his family.
Ryan Patton
March 9, 2021
I´m so sorry for the loss of Ray. He was a member of our Fire Dept. & was very well liked & he was a good Firefighter. I´m quite a bit older than Ray, & would tease him that he´s young enough to be my son, lol. We were all sad when Ray went back to NY, & now we are deeply saddened by his early departure from this world. Ray will be forever in our thoughts & prayers & we truly miss him. Anthony Ficarri Ind. Hose Co. #5 Presston Station #277
Anthony Ficarri
March 8, 2021
