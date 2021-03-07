ROSS - Raymond F. Iv
Of East Aurora, entered into rest March 2, 2021. Loving son of Amy (nee Marowski) and Raymond F. Ross, III; cherished brother of Ashley Ross; dear grandson of Helen and the late Richard Marowski and the late Elaine and Raymond F. Ross, Jr.; best friend of Laura Hall; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. George RC Church, 74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls, Tuesday morning at 9:30 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Griffins Mills Cemetery. Pursuant to NYS Guidelines, occupancy limitations will be observed. Please wear face coverings. To share condolences, visit www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.