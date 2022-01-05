RZEZNIK - Raymond S.

Of Hamburg, NY, January 4, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine J. (nee Kondal) Rzeznik; dearest father of Chris (Margaret) and the late Ralph; grandfather of Matthew and Nicholas; son of the late Stanley and Frances (nee Bitka) Rzeznik; brother of Eugene and the late Norm; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Thursday, January 6, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, January 7, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol Springs, NY, at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church). Mr. Rzeznik was a member of Knights of Columbus Forth Degree.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.