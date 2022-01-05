Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond S. RZEZNIK
FUNERAL HOME
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY
RZEZNIK - Raymond S.
Of Hamburg, NY, January 4, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine J. (nee Kondal) Rzeznik; dearest father of Chris (Margaret) and the late Ralph; grandfather of Matthew and Nicholas; son of the late Stanley and Frances (nee Bitka) Rzeznik; brother of Eugene and the late Norm; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Thursday, January 6, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, January 7, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol Springs, NY, at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church). Mr. Rzeznik was a member of Knights of Columbus Forth Degree.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Jan
6
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Jan
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Athol Springs, NY
Funeral services provided by:
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May he rest in peace O Lord!
Ronald + Joanne Stepowski
Family
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results