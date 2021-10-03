Schilling - Raymond T.

Of Arlington, TX, passed into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 19, 2021. Ray was born July 5, 1936, in Buffalo, NY, to Julia Rossé and Theodore Schilling. He attended St. Mary Magdalene Catholic School through 7th grade and graduated from Buffalo East High School in 1954. Ray furthered his education by attending Erie County Community College and serving in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War. He was an avid and talented musician entertaining many throughout his twenties in Western NY nightspots with his crooning voice, guitar and accordion playing. In 1958 he met his wife-to-be, Jan Bogold, one night while giving music lessons to her younger brother. They married in August of 1959 and had three children Mark, Jeffrey and Barbara. Ray joined American Airlines in 1967 as a passenger Service Agent and relocated the family in 1977 from Buffalo to Arlington to continue his successful 28-year career at the AA corporate office. Although he retired in 1995 from American Airlines that didn't slow him down as he then began his 25-year career at Foster's Ace Hardware were he quickly became the customers' favorite go-to salesman. Ray was always happy to share his knowledge of tools and handyman work. Ray was survived by his wife, Jan Schilling, three children: son Mark Schilling and wife Vanessa of Euclid, OH, son Jeff Schilling and wife Karla of Rowlett, TX and daughter Barbara Schilling of Arlington, TX; also by two grandchildren, Michael Schilling and Nicholas Schilling. Ray is predeceased by his parents Julia and Theodore and granddaughter, Samantha Schilling. Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, October 8, 2021, in the CHAPEL OF WADE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, in Arlington, TX. The interment at DFW National Cemetery will be a family affair at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.