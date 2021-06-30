SHATZEL - Raymond C. June 24, 2021 of Lancaster, NY. Loving brother of Charlene A. (Paul) Blakita; dear father of Royce, Navarre and Marina Shatzel. Ray was an avid HAM radio operator. Ray was Vice President of Electronic Sales at Hammond Manufacturing. He was also a Board of Director for Hammond Manufacturing, HEL Hammond Electronic Limited, UK and Hammond Museum of Radio. Private services were held by the family. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME.
I am honored to have known Ray for 37 years - as a co-worker, boss and friend. Many from Hammond can attribute much of our success to the leadership and guidance Ray offered.
We are all richer for having known him.
Damon Accurso
July 2, 2021
It is with deep sadness I write these memories of Ray Shatzel who was for over 45 years both a colleague and a mentor.
In 2012, Ray accepted a position on the Board of Directors for the Hammond Museum of Radio. His lifelong commitment to Amateur Radio and his knowledge of electronics were invaluable assets to the Museum. As Curator, I looked to Ray both for guidance in acquiring artifacts and with assistance in answering the many technical inquiries that came into the Museum on a regular basis.
Once a year all the Museum Directors would meet in Guelph, Ontario for the Annual Meeting. The evening prior to the meeting all of us would get together to socialize, catch up, share knowledge and laugh. These are the times that as Directors we will remember the most when we think of Ray.
Ray's commitment to the Museum, work ethic and dedication to Hammond Manufacturing were some of his exceptional qualities.
I shall miss him greatly.
Noreen Irwin-Hann, VE3AQZ, CMS
Curator -- Hammond Museum of Radio
Noreen Irwin-Hann
Work
July 1, 2021
My prayers & thoughts are with Ray's family.
I knew Ray through the Hammond Family. He will be missed
Darlene Fischer
July 1, 2021
I met Ray on ham radio in the 70´s and we became instant friends. We both enjoyed talking to each other because of similar interests. This never changed right up to the last weekend he got on the radio. Although we talked every week multiple times over all those years and my wife and I really enjoyed seeing him three or four times a year at ham radio shows it was always great to see him.
He will be deeply missed by us and the local and international gang he talked to on the radio
Ken and Carol McArtney
Ken and Carol McArtney
Friend
June 30, 2021
Ray was the reason I started working for Hammond over 40 years ago. I have a lifetime of great memories working with him. He will be sorely missed!
Mark Mercer
Work
June 30, 2021
I only worked with Ray for a short time but I met him around Christmas time when he brought in the ham for everyone at Hammond. I think it was my second or third day working here and he offered me one as well and I thought that was very generous of him and that is one thing I will always appreciate and be thankful for. You will be greatly missed here.