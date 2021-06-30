It is with deep sadness I write these memories of Ray Shatzel who was for over 45 years both a colleague and a mentor. In 2012, Ray accepted a position on the Board of Directors for the Hammond Museum of Radio. His lifelong commitment to Amateur Radio and his knowledge of electronics were invaluable assets to the Museum. As Curator, I looked to Ray both for guidance in acquiring artifacts and with assistance in answering the many technical inquiries that came into the Museum on a regular basis. Once a year all the Museum Directors would meet in Guelph, Ontario for the Annual Meeting. The evening prior to the meeting all of us would get together to socialize, catch up, share knowledge and laugh. These are the times that as Directors we will remember the most when we think of Ray. Ray's commitment to the Museum, work ethic and dedication to Hammond Manufacturing were some of his exceptional qualities. I shall miss him greatly. Noreen Irwin-Hann, VE3AQZ, CMS Curator -- Hammond Museum of Radio

