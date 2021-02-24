STOOS - Raymond J.
Of Alden, NY. February 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Eileen (nee Winney) Stoos; dear father of Renee Stoos, Sarah (Jon) Dufour and Mallory (Jon O'Neil) Stoos; grandfather of Jaycob and Jaymasyn Glennon, Maxim and Brandon Dufour and Simon O'Neil, brother of Sue Ellen (Michael) Olsen. Family present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place. Private Family Services will be held Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alden American Legion Post #1377. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.