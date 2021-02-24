Menu
Raymond J. STOOS
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
STOOS - Raymond J.
Of Alden, NY. February 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Eileen (nee Winney) Stoos; dear father of Renee Stoos, Sarah (Jon) Dufour and Mallory (Jon O'Neil) Stoos; grandfather of Jaycob and Jaymasyn Glennon, Maxim and Brandon Dufour and Simon O'Neil, brother of Sue Ellen (Michael) Olsen. Family present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place. Private Family Services will be held Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alden American Legion Post #1377. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Feb
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
Dear Ray, I use to consider you & Eileen as my parents. I remember you picking me up in Riverside so Renee and I could have sleepovers. Just remembering all the fun we all had with the four wheelers / cart & you falling on your back and couldn't get up. I'll never forget all of the laughter that night or any other time. The turtle lives in. May you rest in peace.❤
Lisa Gruttadauria
Friend
March 6, 2021
Ray was very fun to hang around with funny guy. Never forget his Renault car
Bob Cornwell
Classmate
March 3, 2021
Eileen and family: So sorry to hear about Ray. May your beautiful memories bring you comfort always. (Kathy and Stoos Cousins)
Kathy Harrigan
Family
February 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Ream Bates
Friend
February 26, 2021
Eileen, I am so very sorry. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your girls.
Dana
February 26, 2021
So very Sorry for your loss ..Ray was a great guy. I have a lot of memories of him and my father ..just being goofy guys , I will keep your family in my prayers
Heather Starzynski
February 25, 2021
I am deeply sorry for your recent loss. Ray was a one of a kind person that did indeed make a difference. He will be missed by many.
Dennis Garry
February 25, 2021
Growing up, the little boy next door would run into our house unannounced like a flash, use the bathroom, or grab some bread or ring the doorbell & be gone in a flash. Ray will fondly be remembered as "rough Raymond".
Laura Spencer Millen
Friend
February 25, 2021
Eileen, Renee, Sarah and Mallory, it is very sad to hear that Ray is gone. Your home is in the memories I have growing up and Ray helping me learn how to ride a horse when you guys had Queenie feels just like yesterday. Best wishes to all of you as you gather up all your memories so it feels like Ray is still present but just in a different way!
Cyndy Kocher Krolick
Neighbor
February 24, 2021
One of a kind. I have missed Ray since he retired from Sonwil. You could not have a better conversation unless you talked to Ray.
PAUL SNYDER
February 24, 2021
On Behalf of the Visiting Nursing Association of WNY, we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Raymond Stoos. We are so sorry for your loss and hope that fond memories can help heal your pain.
VNA of WNY
Coworker
February 24, 2021
Ray was a great man who treated everyone with great respect!! Something that is truly needed nowadays and will truly be missed!! My sympathies and prayers to his family!!
Michelle Kurtowicz
Friend
February 24, 2021
There is a great emptiness left from Ray's passing. Someday, not now, and perhaps not for a long while you will remember all you shared together with less pain and more joy. But for now just know your Dad will walk beside you on the rest of your journey here.
Sending lots of love during this difficult time.
Valerie & Michael Rowe
Friend
February 24, 2021
Be at peace Ray. Your laughter your lifelong friendship will Be missed
Joe Cotton
Friend
February 24, 2021
Sarah...I am sorry for the loss to your family
Greg Stone
Coworker
February 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I'm sorry for your loss.
maryalice Miano
Friend
February 23, 2021
We are fortunate to have shared your friendship and laughter and the warmth of the Coop. Our love goes out to your girls, your grands, and your wonderful woman, my friend, Eileen.
Norleen & Bert McClelland
Friend
February 23, 2021
February 23, 2021
Ralph Stoos
Family
February 23, 2021
Rest in peace
Friend
February 23, 2021
