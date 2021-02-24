Eileen, Renee, Sarah and Mallory, it is very sad to hear that Ray is gone. Your home is in the memories I have growing up and Ray helping me learn how to ride a horse when you guys had Queenie feels just like yesterday. Best wishes to all of you as you gather up all your memories so it feels like Ray is still present but just in a different way!

Cyndy Kocher Krolick Neighbor February 24, 2021