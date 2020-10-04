Menu
Raymond T. MULTERER
MULTERER - Raymond T.
October 1, 2020, age 85; beloved father of Mark R. (Kathleen Lynch) Multerer and Rebecca E. (David) Cronin; loving grandfather of Caroline, Christopher, Colin and Cate; dear brother of the late John and Robert Multerer; former spouse of Barbara Multerer; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Multerer's memory to the American Diabetes Association. Please share memories and condolences on Raymond's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
