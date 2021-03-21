TOMCZAK - Raymond F.
(Fr. Urban OFM)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on March 13, 2021. Loving son of the late Edward (late Frances) Tomczak; beloved brother of Arthur F. Sr., late Alice, late Edward, late Leonard and the late Robert Parucki; cherished brother-in-law of Carrie Tomczak. Also survived by nieces and nephews Arthur F. Tomczak, Jr., Karyn Tomczak, Michele Scanzuso, Robin Kwiatek, great-nephews Richard and Michael Tomczak, Greg and Alex Kwiatek; great-niece Briana Scanzuso-Paolini. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday April 6, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY. Urban was a Franciscan Friar, OFM Conventual. Flowers are gratefully declined; memorials may be made to Hospice of Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences can be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.