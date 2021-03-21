Menu
Fr. Raymond F. TOMCZAK
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
TOMCZAK - Raymond F.
(Fr. Urban OFM)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on March 13, 2021. Loving son of the late Edward (late Frances) Tomczak; beloved brother of Arthur F. Sr., late Alice, late Edward, late Leonard and the late Robert Parucki; cherished brother-in-law of Carrie Tomczak. Also survived by nieces and nephews Arthur F. Tomczak, Jr., Karyn Tomczak, Michele Scanzuso, Robin Kwiatek, great-nephews Richard and Michael Tomczak, Greg and Alex Kwiatek; great-niece Briana Scanzuso-Paolini. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday April 6, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY. Urban was a Franciscan Friar, OFM Conventual. Flowers are gratefully declined; memorials may be made to Hospice of Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences can be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies to the family. Fr. Urban was one of my teachers in the seminary and I was allowed to attend his First Mass at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary in Buffalo. I always wondered what happened to him. He was a good guy, R,I,P
Fr. Alex B Cymerman
March 21, 2021
Depest respect and gratitude for all Fr. Urban contributed to me, my 3 brothers and all others he mentored during his years at Saint Francis High School.
John Compisi
March 21, 2021
Hey Arthur, So sorry to hear about Urban. I have pleasant memories of listening to him teaching Latin while I was using the Men's room. It would send a shiver down my spine because he sounded SO MUCH LIKE YOU! Our thoughts and prayers...
Lora & David Zamboro
March 21, 2021
Art. my deepest sympathy.I will not be able to attend the service as I will be out of town.
Chuck SKipper
March 21, 2021
