Raymond WIERZBOWSKI
Of Elma, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020. Beloved husband of late Suzanne (nee Oldfield); loving father of Renee (Michael) McLaughlin, late Laurie (Gary) Daugherty, late Linda
Nunemacher and Scott Wierzbowski; grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of three; brother of late William Wierzbowski and late Norma Linde. Visitation Wednesday, October 21, 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM. Funeral Service to be held Thursday, October 22, 11 AM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Online condolences and directions at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road Rt. 16, South Wales, NY 14139
Oct
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road Rt. 16, South Wales, NY 14139
Oct
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road Rt. 16, South Wales, NY 14139
