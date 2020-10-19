WIERZBOWSKI - Raymond
Of Elma, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020. Beloved husband of late Suzanne (nee Oldfield); loving father of Renee (Michael) McLaughlin, late Laurie (Gary) Daugherty, late Linda
Nunemacher and Scott Wierzbowski; grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of three; brother of late William Wierzbowski and late Norma Linde. Visitation Wednesday, October 21, 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM. Funeral Service to be held Thursday, October 22, 11 AM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Online condolences and directions at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 19, 2020.