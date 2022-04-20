YOX - Raymond F.
April 17, 2022, of South Buffalo, NY. Husband of the late Lois Lydia (nee Mast); dear father of Andrew (Christine), Raymond A. (Kimberly), Daniel P. (Susan), Anne Louise (Keith) Kanaley and Paul Yox; brother of the late Eleanor (late John) Childs, Robert (late Ruth) Yox and Luella (late William) Montgomery; also survived by 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Friday from 3-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 716-825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potters Rd). Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 10 AM from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209 (please assemble at church). Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Please share your memories and online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.