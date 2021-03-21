ZEMKE - Raymond R.
Of Alden, NY March 18, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Zemke; dear father of Suzanne Zemke, Elizabeth (Michael Witter) Zemke and Karen (Ed) Snyder; loving grandfather of Nicole, Jacob, Meghan, Aaron, Sally and Hana; brother of the late Russell, Jr. (Marilyn), Don (late Sally) and Bill Zemke. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY Monday from 10 AM - 12 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 12 noon. Mr. Zemke was a Korean War Veteran and a proud member of Operating Engineers Local 17. He was a race car driver, an avid sportsman, a pilot and after retirement volunteered at the Geneseo Airport. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.