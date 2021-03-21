Menu
Raymond R. ZEMKE
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
ZEMKE - Raymond R.
Of Alden, NY March 18, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Zemke; dear father of Suzanne Zemke, Elizabeth (Michael Witter) Zemke and Karen (Ed) Snyder; loving grandfather of Nicole, Jacob, Meghan, Aaron, Sally and Hana; brother of the late Russell, Jr. (Marilyn), Don (late Sally) and Bill Zemke. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY Monday from 10 AM - 12 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 12 noon. Mr. Zemke was a Korean War Veteran and a proud member of Operating Engineers Local 17. He was a race car driver, an avid sportsman, a pilot and after retirement volunteered at the Geneseo Airport. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Mar
22
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Zemke's were great neighbors. I have so many wonderful memories at their home, my favorite was coming to their house at Halloween for cider and donuts ! Always loved your dad (and mom). Please know I am thinking of you all and sending you my deepest sympathy.
Dawn Tiffany (Gielski)
Neighbor
May 5, 2021
My deepest condolences to the entire Zemke family, especially my dear friend and classmate, Elizabeth. I remember your dad well. He had a gentle strength. May you find comfort in memories of happier times and in the knowledge that love never dies.
Gwen Baggs Ito
March 26, 2021
Deepest condolences, Mr.Zemke was always quick with a wave and smile when he passed by in his Jeep on warm summer days, shared a few good stories over the years, we will miss him in the neighborhood for sure. May you all find peace and comfort in this difficult time.
Scott and Sue Schultz
March 22, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful Uncle. We will love you and miss you always.
Joe & Kathy Zeder
Family
March 21, 2021
To the Zemke family, I am so sorry for your loss. He was a dear friend, the best of the best. Many many condolences.
Cindy (Eiss) Aiken
March 21, 2021
Dear Suzanne and Zemke Family,
Sending healing thoughts. May your father’s memory be a blessing.
Much love, Kathy, Rachel and Chloe Rosenberg
Kathy Rosenberg
Friend
March 19, 2021
Karen, I am so sorry for your loss. Blessings to you and your family at this sad time. Remember him with love and happiness
Sandy Christ
Friend
March 19, 2021
