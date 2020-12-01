REGER - Rebecca Ann
Age 58, of Grand Island, NY, passed away on November 27, 2020. Rebecca was formerly employed as an art teacher for North Tonawanda School District. She enjoyed art and traveling. Survivors include, her father, Joseph C.; siblings, Lisa (John) and Joseph; nieces and nephews, Matthew, Kali, Jillian and Cole. She was predeceased by her mother, Beverly A. Private services. Arrangements are under the care of Michael R. Goodlander of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY (716-297-9007). Share condolences and memories at facebook.com/goodlandercares
and GOODLANDERCARES.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.