BARTON - Rebecca F. (nee Blood)
October 8, 1981 - December 12, 2021. Of Eden, NY, died suddenly. Wife of the late Zachary Barton. Loving daughter of Douglas and Kathleen Blood. Devoted and loving mother of Naomi Barton. Sister of John (Annette Novelli) Barton. Family invites friends to call Friday from 5 PM - 8 PM at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St. Eden, followed by a memorial service on Saturday at 11 AM at the Hamburg Presbyterian Church, 177 Main St., Hamburg. Memorials may be made to National Alliance of Mental Illness at NAMI.org
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.