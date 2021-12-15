Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rebecca F. BARTON
FUNERAL HOME
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street
Eden, NY
BARTON - Rebecca F. (nee Blood)
October 8, 1981 - December 12, 2021. Of Eden, NY, died suddenly. Wife of the late Zachary Barton. Loving daughter of Douglas and Kathleen Blood. Devoted and loving mother of Naomi Barton. Sister of John (Annette Novelli) Barton. Family invites friends to call Friday from 5 PM - 8 PM at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St. Eden, followed by a memorial service on Saturday at 11 AM at the Hamburg Presbyterian Church, 177 Main St., Hamburg. Memorials may be made to National Alliance of Mental Illness at NAMI.org. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. Pease and prayers to you and Doug.
Don Baltes
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results