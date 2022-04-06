Menu
Rebecca DAVIS
FUNERAL HOME
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
1933 Kensington Avenue
Buffalo, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Wake
Apr, 7 2022
11:00a.m.
Memorial Temple Christian Ministry
DAVIS - Rebecca
March 31, 2022. Beloved mother of Mae Judson, Chuckie D. Davis, Helen Davis-Moore, Calvin Davis, Katherene Davis, and Grady Davis; sister of Frances Curtis; grandmother of Cherita Judson, Chanon Judson, Deon Davis, Trey Judson, Limar Davis, Chaz Davis, David Judson, Sir Davis, Devante Davis, and Kaleah Phillips; great-grandmother of 12; great-great- grandmother of two. Preceded in death by husband, James Henry Davis; son, James Henry Davis Jr.; and siblings, Mary Bownes, Willie Jennings, Lillie Rogers, Matty Lee Jennings, Mary Magaline Alfrord, Issac Jennings, and Idell Manning. Wake, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 AM, Funeral at 12 PM, at Memorial Temple Christian Ministry, 800 Sycamore Street. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
