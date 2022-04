HENRY - Rebecca E.(nee Watkins )Age 86, of the City of Tonawanda, October 1, 2021. Wife of 62 years to the late George R. Henry who died in 2016; mother of Debbie (John) Cress, Cheri (Mike) Tobin, Cindy (Dennis) King and George R. Henry, Jr.; grandmother of Tom (Jenny), Josh (Samantha), Leanne (Matt), Kevin (LeAnn), Katy (Aaron) and Chris and 14 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah Watkins; sister of Joe (Elaine) Watkins, Dee (Ian) Cudmore and the late Pauline, Dick and Jackie; sister in law of Tony (late Jackie) Sarratori; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday October 5, 2021, from 4-6 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. Please share memories and condolences online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com