HENRY - Rebecca E.
(nee Watkins )
Age 86, of the City of Tonawanda, October 1, 2021. Wife of 62 years to the late George R. Henry who died in 2016; mother of Debbie (John) Cress, Cheri (Mike) Tobin, Cindy (Dennis) King and George R. Henry, Jr.; grandmother of Tom (Jenny), Josh (Samantha), Leanne (Matt), Kevin (LeAnn), Katy (Aaron) and Chris and 14 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah Watkins; sister of Joe (Elaine) Watkins, Dee (Ian) Cudmore and the late Pauline, Dick and Jackie; sister in law of Tony (late Jackie) Sarratori; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday October 5, 2021, from 4-6 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. Please share memories and condolences online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.