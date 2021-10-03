Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rebecca E. HENRY
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
HENRY - Rebecca E.
(nee Watkins )
Age 86, of the City of Tonawanda, October 1, 2021. Wife of 62 years to the late George R. Henry who died in 2016; mother of Debbie (John) Cress, Cheri (Mike) Tobin, Cindy (Dennis) King and George R. Henry, Jr.; grandmother of Tom (Jenny), Josh (Samantha), Leanne (Matt), Kevin (LeAnn), Katy (Aaron) and Chris and 14 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah Watkins; sister of Joe (Elaine) Watkins, Dee (Ian) Cudmore and the late Pauline, Dick and Jackie; sister in law of Tony (late Jackie) Sarratori; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday October 5, 2021, from 4-6 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. Please share memories and condolences online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Becky will be missed,great memories of picnics at veterans Park, sleeping over at The house on Rogers and swimming!! She was like a second mom growing up!! I hope you are at peace now!!
Daniel Tobin
October 7, 2021
Our condolences to the family , Rebecca was a very kind neighbor and she will be missed, she never was afraid to pick up her arm and wave hello unlike so many others RIP
The Sliwinski family
Friend
October 6, 2021
The Burns Family
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results