JIMERSON - Rebecca M.
Suddenly May 30, 2021 of the Seneca Cattaraugus Territory at the age of 22. Mother of Murrayah Jimerson, Frankie Pirela Jr. and Lanayah Jimerson. Beloved daughter of Martin Jimerson Jr. and Charisse Williams. Loving sister of Meaka (Stone) Garlow, Lucille Jimerson, Martin Jimerson, III and Ronald Szafranski. Granddaughter of Murray (Denise) Williams and late Andrea John. Great-grand daughter of Cara Leta (Melvin) Brooks, late Emery H. Williams, Lucille Nephew, Sylvester John and Dennis Lay. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call at the home of Charisse Williams, 12167 Rt. 438, Cattaraugus Seneca Territory Wednesday and Thursday where funeral services will be held Friday at 10AM. Rebecca was a member of the Wolf Clan. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 1, 2021.