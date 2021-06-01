Menu
Rebecca M. JIMERSON
Suddenly May 30, 2021 of the Seneca Cattaraugus Territory at the age of 22. Mother of Murrayah Jimerson, Frankie Pirela Jr. and Lanayah Jimerson. Beloved daughter of Martin Jimerson Jr. and Charisse Williams. Loving sister of Meaka (Stone) Garlow, Lucille Jimerson, Martin Jimerson, III and Ronald Szafranski. Granddaughter of Murray (Denise) Williams and late Andrea John. Great-grand daughter of Cara Leta (Melvin) Brooks, late Emery H. Williams, Lucille Nephew, Sylvester John and Dennis Lay. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call at the home of Charisse Williams, 12167 Rt. 438, Cattaraugus Seneca Territory Wednesday and Thursday where funeral services will be held Friday at 10AM. Rebecca was a member of the Wolf Clan. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Calling hours
the home of Charisse Williams
12167 Rt. 438, Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, NY
Jun
3
Calling hours
the home of Charisse Williams
12167 Rt. 438, Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, NY
Jun
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
the home of Charisse Williams
12167 Rt. 438, Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, NY
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I am so sorry for your loss. I knew Rebecca in her middle school years. Rebecca was in my study hall and Rebecca was a tough cookie, she was proud of her heritage. I pray for her family, her children, her friends
Lynn Shea
Teacher
June 10, 2021
Marky , don´t know if this is part of your family , if so very sorry for your loss . Bill
WILLIAM ROBERT WIATE
June 1, 2021
